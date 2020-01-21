Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,970 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $5,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter worth about $560,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 68.9% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter valued at about $22,640,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arjuna Capital raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 1,541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on CMG shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,010.00 price objective (up from $890.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $796.00 to $803.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $820.03.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $874.90, for a total value of $4,442,742.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,448,259.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.26, for a total value of $557,234.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,728,176.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,543 shares of company stock worth $5,608,996 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMG opened at $878.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $840.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $806.90. The company has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.51. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $509.63 and a fifty-two week high of $879.00.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 5.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 13.89 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

