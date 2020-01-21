Chromia Trading Down 3.8% Over Last Week (CHR)

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. One Chromia token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0120 or 0.00000138 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Chromia has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Chromia has a market capitalization of $1.59 million and approximately $624,125.00 worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $318.13 or 0.03636614 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011445 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00206981 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000714 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00030533 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00128451 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

