Chronologic Hits Market Capitalization of $310,663.00 (DAY)

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 21st. Over the last seven days, Chronologic has traded 47% higher against the U.S. dollar. Chronologic has a market cap of $310,663.00 and $1,031.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chronologic token can currently be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00003813 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and Livecoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $317.95 or 0.03640714 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011464 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00209659 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000706 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00030576 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00128554 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Chronologic Profile

Chronologic launched on July 28th, 2017. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,211,442 tokens and its circulating supply is 932,927 tokens. Chronologic’s official website is chronologic.network. Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH.

Chronologic Token Trading

Chronologic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chronologic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chronologic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

