Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) Issues FY 2019 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) issued an update on its FY 2019

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.14-0.14 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.848-6.848 billion.Chunghwa Telecom also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.13-0.14 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CHT opened at $36.52 on Tuesday. Chunghwa Telecom has a 52 week low of $33.61 and a 52 week high of $37.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $28.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.08.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter.

About Chunghwa Telecom

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. provides telecommunication services in Taiwan. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Other Business segments. It offers local and domestic long distance telephone and leased line, broadband access, Wi-Fi, and multimedia on demand services; information and communication technology (ICT), corporate, and bill handling services; and interconnection with its fixed-line network to other mobile and fixed-line operators.

