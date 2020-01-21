Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.13-0.14 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.065-7.105 billion.Chunghwa Telecom also updated its FY 2019

Pre-Market guidance to 0.14-0.14 EPS.

NYSE:CHT opened at $36.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Chunghwa Telecom has a 1 year low of $33.61 and a 1 year high of $37.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.08. The company has a market cap of $28.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 0.11.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 16.27%.

Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. provides telecommunication services in Taiwan. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Other Business segments. It offers local and domestic long distance telephone and leased line, broadband access, Wi-Fi, and multimedia on demand services; information and communication technology (ICT), corporate, and bill handling services; and interconnection with its fixed-line network to other mobile and fixed-line operators.

