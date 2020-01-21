Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Purchased by Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 400,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,206 shares during the quarter. Church & Dwight accounts for 2.4% of Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID owned approximately 0.16% of Church & Dwight worth $28,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHD. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.3% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 364,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,426,000 after buying an additional 18,482 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Church & Dwight by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,868,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,543,000 after purchasing an additional 249,340 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Church & Dwight by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Church & Dwight by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,220,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,856,000 after purchasing an additional 32,465 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 214,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,161,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. 81.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director James Craigie sold 19,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.87, for a total value of $1,355,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,623.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CHD stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.50. 1,951,060 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,518,504. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.64 and a 1 year high of $80.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.18. The stock has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 24.91%. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

