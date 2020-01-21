CIBT Education Group (TSE:MBA) Given a C$1.45 Price Target at Fundamental Research

CIBT Education Group (TSE:MBA) has been assigned a C$1.45 target price by research analysts at Fundamental Research in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 119.70% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of MBA traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$0.66. 1,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,694. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.61, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.44. CIBT Education Group has a twelve month low of C$0.48 and a twelve month high of C$0.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.65.

CIBT Education Group (TSE:MBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 2nd. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$22.24 million for the quarter.

About CIBT Education Group

CIBT Education Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an education and student housing investment company. The company owns and operates a network of business, technical, and language colleges in North America and Asia. It provides Western and Chinese accredited business and management programs in college preparation, healthcare, hotel management and tourism, English language training, and English teacher certifications, as well as junior and high school preparation programs for overseas study, and other career/vocational training.

