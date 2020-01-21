Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $104.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on CMPR shares. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cimpress in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Cimpress from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Cimpress in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

NASDAQ CMPR traded up $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.03. 15,734 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,279. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.06. Cimpress has a 12-month low of $73.74 and a 12-month high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.59 and a 200-day moving average of $119.37.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $634.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.98 million. Cimpress had a return on equity of 173.17% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cimpress will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Scott J. Vassalluzzo sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $101,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 19.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMPR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cimpress by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Cimpress by 59.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Cimpress by 80.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Cimpress by 105.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Cimpress by 18.3% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. 91.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress N.V. provides various mass customization services in the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company delivers various volumes of individually small-sized customized orders for a range of print, signage, photo merchandise, invitation and announcement, packaging, apparel, and other categories primarily through the Internet.

