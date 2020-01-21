Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,332 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $12,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of C. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 6.7% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,013,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,281,000 after purchasing an additional 251,927 shares during the period. First Long Island Investors LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 111,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,696,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 132.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 24,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 13,868 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT grew its holdings in Citigroup by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT now owns 44,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Citigroup by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 73,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,076,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the period. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:C traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.11. The stock had a trading volume of 5,451,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,763,466. The company has a market capitalization of $177.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.81. Citigroup Inc has a 1-year low of $60.05 and a 1-year high of $83.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.75%. The firm had revenue of $18.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.91%.

C has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Citigroup from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Citigroup from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Citigroup from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.61.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

