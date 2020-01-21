CMH Wealth Management LLC Has $2.62 Million Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

CMH Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,768 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Cavalier Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 66,928 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 288.0% in the 2nd quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC now owns 14,187 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 10,531 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 63.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price target (up previously from $260.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Summit Redstone initiated coverage on Facebook in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.81.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $1.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $221.08. The company had a trading volume of 8,619,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,804,025. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $207.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.43. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.52 and a 12 month high of $222.38. The stock has a market cap of $631.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.32, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.21. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 27.08%. The firm had revenue of $17.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total value of $57,683.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,065.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total value of $224,991.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,505 shares in the company, valued at $298,862.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,095,300 shares of company stock worth $208,127,951 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

