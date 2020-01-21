CMH Wealth Management LLC Has $5.14 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

CMH Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,095 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 2.6% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. CMH Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $5,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPYG. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 27.2% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,448,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,567,000 after buying an additional 737,634 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 303.9% during the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 809,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,914,000 after purchasing an additional 608,848 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2,909.2% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 587,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,852,000 after purchasing an additional 568,072 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 576.6% during the third quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 577,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,440,000 after purchasing an additional 491,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,097,000.

NYSEARCA SPYG traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.86. 527,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,104,158. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.01 and its 200-day moving average is $39.95. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $33.73 and a twelve month high of $43.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.1605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

