CMH Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 588,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,128,000 after acquiring an additional 23,796 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 115,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,252,000 after acquiring an additional 15,125 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 36,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,258,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $526,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen upped their target price on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.33.

ABBV stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,404,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,021,714. The company has a market cap of $130.14 billion, a PE ratio of 40.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.97. AbbVie Inc has a 12 month low of $62.66 and a 12 month high of $91.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.53 and its 200-day moving average is $77.25.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 155.96% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous — dividend of $1.07. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 59.67%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

