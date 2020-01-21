CMH Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 31.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,865 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,167 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,951 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 16,491 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 14,757 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Advantage Investment Management LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other EOG Resources news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total transaction of $36,325.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,350,101.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EOG traded down $0.64 on Tuesday, hitting $84.67. 1,839,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,371,348. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. EOG Resources Inc has a fifty-two week low of $64.33 and a fifty-two week high of $107.89. The company has a market cap of $49.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.91.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.13. EOG Resources had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources Inc will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.76%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EOG. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America raised shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.21.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

