CMH Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,800 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

CMH Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,560 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. TJX Companies comprises about 1.5% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, December 9th. DA Davidson reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on TJX Companies to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.32.

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total value of $4,496,564.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 330,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,022,613.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 127,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $7,686,132.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 575,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,776,827.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TJX stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.19. 115,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,619,900. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.05 and its 200 day moving average is $57.42. TJX Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $48.19 and a twelve month high of $63.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $75.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.68.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.63% and a net margin of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.60%.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

