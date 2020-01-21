CMH Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,260 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

CMH Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 44.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,560 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 5,260 shares during the quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 94 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 100.0% during the third quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 54,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.04, for a total transaction of $17,011,172.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,011,172.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NFLX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $420.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $410.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $372.88.

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $4.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $334.77. 6,079,856 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,464,127. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.28 and a 12 month high of $385.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $323.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $307.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.55 billion, a PE ratio of 106.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

