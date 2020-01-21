CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Stake Lowered by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,014 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $2,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,041,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,041,000 after purchasing an additional 849,647 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 2,522.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of CMS Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

CMS Energy stock opened at $65.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.74. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.08 and a fifty-two week high of $65.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.79.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.67%.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Dhenuvakonda Rao Venkat sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total transaction of $47,055.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,776. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total transaction of $355,488.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 206,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,134,710.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,690 shares of company stock valued at $1,651,360. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

