Cobham plc (LON:COB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cobham plc (LON:COB) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 132.20 ($1.74).

Separately, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cobham in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Get Cobham alerts:

COB stock opened at GBX 164.50 ($2.16) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 162.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 155.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion and a P/E ratio of -86.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.70. Cobham has a twelve month low of GBX 97.92 ($1.29) and a twelve month high of GBX 171.20 ($2.25).

About Cobham

Cobham plc provides a range of technologies and services to commercial, defense, aerospace, space, and security markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Australia, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Communications and Connectivity, Mission Systems, Advanced Electronic Solutions, and Aviation Services.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cobham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cobham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.