ColossusXT 24-Hour Volume Tops $4,449.00 (COLX)

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 21st. ColossusXT has a total market cap of $2.05 million and approximately $4,449.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ColossusXT has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar. One ColossusXT coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Novaexchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About ColossusXT

ColossusXT (COLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 11,793,227,565 coins and its circulating supply is 11,752,185,738 coins. The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ColossusXT’s official website is colossusxt.io.

ColossusXT Coin Trading

ColossusXT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Novaexchange, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ColossusXT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ColossusXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

