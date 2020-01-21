Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 8,250 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,250 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 6.3% of Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $8,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 39.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $223.36. The stock had a trading volume of 15,423,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,894,332. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.45. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $160.32 and a 12-month high of $223.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.4577 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

