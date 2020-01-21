Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 89,732 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 70.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89,732 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for about 4.3% of Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $5,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 123,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

SCHE traded down $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,158. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.09. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $23.99 and a 12 month high of $28.23.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.