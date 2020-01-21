Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Has $8.56 Million Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,566 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 6.1% of Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $8,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 212.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:QUAL traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.34. The company had a trading volume of 702,101 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.09.

Featured Story: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.