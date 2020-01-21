Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Increases Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RSP. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1,219.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

RSP traded down $0.50 on Tuesday, reaching $117.90. 8,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,700. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.26 and its 200-day moving average is $110.03. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $96.47 and a twelve month high of $118.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.4693 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

