Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Sells 22,893 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 44.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,893 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. High Falls Advisors Inc grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 203,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,717,000 after buying an additional 8,078 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 11,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 32,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 66,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,809,000 after buying an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:DVY traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $107.02. 5,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,602. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $92.36 and a 1-year high of $107.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.05 and a 200 day moving average of $101.84.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

