Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Sells 60,043 Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 30.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,043 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $3,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 53,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 16,806 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 64,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 21,150 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 238,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,722,000 after acquiring an additional 81,059 shares in the last quarter. Iowa State Bank raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 1,020.0% in the 3rd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 139,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after acquiring an additional 126,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 147,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after acquiring an additional 53,925 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CWI stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,335. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.45. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $22.66 and a 52 week high of $26.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.3926 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

