Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Sells 9,870 Shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,870 shares during the period. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF worth $2,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,710,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,884,000 after purchasing an additional 46,063 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,340,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 876,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,676,000 after buying an additional 99,098 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 694,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,522,000 after buying an additional 80,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 408,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,971,000 after buying an additional 107,811 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IDLV traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,075. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $31.03 and a 12-month high of $35.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $1.0064 dividend. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

