Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Announces Earnings Results

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11, RTT News reports. Comerica had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 16.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share.

CMA stock traded down $2.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.23. 484,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,127,228. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Comerica has a 52-week low of $58.54 and a 52-week high of $88.96. The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.54 and its 200-day moving average is $67.65.

Get Comerica alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.02%.

CMA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Comerica from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Comerica from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Comerica from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Comerica from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $74.50 to $72.50 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.74.

In related news, EVP Peter William Guilfoile sold 6,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total transaction of $497,220.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 2,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $166,316.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.