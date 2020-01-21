Comet Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.00 (CMT)

Comet (CURRENCY:CMT) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 21st. Comet has a total market capitalization of $4,784.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Comet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Comet has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Comet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About Comet

CMT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2016. Comet’s total supply is 872,830 coins. Comet’s official Twitter account is @cometcoin. The official website for Comet is cometcoin.com.

Comet Coin Trading

Comet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Comet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Comet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Comet using one of the exchanges listed above.

