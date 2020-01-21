CommerceBlock Market Cap Hits $3.38 Million (CBT)

CommerceBlock (CURRENCY:CBT) traded 15% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 21st. In the last week, CommerceBlock has traded up 59.7% against the US dollar. One CommerceBlock token can currently be purchased for about $0.0194 or 0.00000222 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Gatecoin, IDEX and Ethfinex. CommerceBlock has a total market cap of $3.38 million and approximately $1,686.00 worth of CommerceBlock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CommerceBlock Token Profile

CommerceBlock’s launch date was December 19th, 2017. CommerceBlock’s total supply is 743,256,686 tokens and its circulating supply is 174,866,686 tokens. CommerceBlock’s official message board is blog.commerceblock.com. CommerceBlock’s official Twitter account is @commerceblock. The official website for CommerceBlock is www.commerceblock.com. The Reddit community for CommerceBlock is /r/CommerceBlock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling CommerceBlock

CommerceBlock can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, OKEx, Gatecoin, Ethfinex and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CommerceBlock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CommerceBlock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CommerceBlock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

