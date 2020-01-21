Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Acquires 10,937 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 105.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,937 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CPRT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Copart by 8,848.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,459,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,466 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Copart by 7.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,851,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,184,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,752 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Copart by 370.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 624,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,189,000 after purchasing an additional 492,028 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Copart by 1.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 11,011,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $823,034,000 after purchasing an additional 208,461 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Copart by 8.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,411,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,729,000 after purchasing an additional 196,523 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CPRT shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Copart from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Copart from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.60.

CPRT stock opened at $97.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.68 and a 200-day moving average of $83.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.88 and a 12 month high of $97.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.37 and a beta of 0.80.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $554.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.46 million. Copart had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 34.06%. Copart’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total value of $4,766,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 327,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.49, for a total transaction of $29,619,005.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 538,785 shares of company stock worth $49,564,503 over the last ninety days. 14.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

