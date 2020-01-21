Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Acquires 871 Shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,743 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 4,303.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,491,367 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $297,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,081,565 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $215,588,000 after acquiring an additional 16,314 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 913,984 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $182,184,000 after acquiring an additional 31,581 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 26.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 608,224 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $109,274,000 after acquiring an additional 126,883 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 556,283 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $110,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $209.32 on Tuesday. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 1 year low of $160.19 and a 1 year high of $211.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $195.32 and its 200 day moving average is $187.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.36.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.08). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TD Securities cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.59.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

