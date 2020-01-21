Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Acquires 9,972 Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,972 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI owned approximately 0.07% of Patterson Companies worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the third quarter valued at about $2,610,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 137,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 64.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 56,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 22,223 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 15.6% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 20,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 0.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 100,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $23.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.10. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.37. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.73 and a 52-week high of $25.25.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 1.01%. Patterson Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.29%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PDCO shares. BidaskClub upgraded Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America upgraded Patterson Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.50 to $22.50 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Patterson Companies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Patterson Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.61.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

Further Reading: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.