Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Boosts Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 90.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,335 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth $25,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth $32,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 72.2% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Shares of ICE opened at $96.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.45. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 12-month low of $71.90 and a 12-month high of $97.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.47.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 31.97% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on ICE. Citigroup set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Compass Point set a $105.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $108.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.88.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 38,305 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total value of $3,545,127.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 183,595 shares in the company, valued at $16,991,717.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 10,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.70, for a total value of $927,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,436 shares of company stock valued at $15,366,091 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.