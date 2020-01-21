Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Buys 1,155 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,498 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GRMN. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Garmin during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Garmin during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. American National Bank bought a new position in Garmin during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Garmin by 103.4% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 708 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Garmin by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 618 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

In other news, Chairman Min H. Kao sold 132,131 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.27, for a total value of $12,455,989.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Min H. Kao sold 181,375 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total value of $16,909,591.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 826,185 shares of company stock worth $77,782,791 over the last quarter. 23.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Garmin stock opened at $99.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.89. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $66.63 and a 52 week high of $99.26.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $934.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $869.02 million. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 21.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Garmin’s payout ratio is presently 61.79%.

GRMN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Garmin from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.19.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

See Also: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.