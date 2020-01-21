Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Cuts Holdings in Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI reduced its position in Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 75,063 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI owned about 0.11% of Coeur Mining worth $2,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 14,540 shares during the period. JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the 3rd quarter worth $396,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 69,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 12,294 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 260.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,987,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,559,000 after buying an additional 1,435,869 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 342,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 30,121 shares during the period. 64.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

Shares of NYSE CDE opened at $5.86 on Tuesday. Coeur Mining Inc has a 12-month low of $2.78 and a 12-month high of $8.29. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.76 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.70.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 4.07% and a negative net margin of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $199.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coeur Mining Inc will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Roth Capital lowered Coeur Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised Coeur Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.30 target price (down from $7.10) on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.15.

In related news, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE).

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.