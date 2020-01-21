Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Cuts Holdings in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI cut its position in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 71.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,207 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Prudential Financial by 1.4% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 241,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Prudential Financial by 206.7% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PRU opened at $97.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.95 and its 200-day moving average is $91.58. Prudential Financial Inc has a 12-month low of $77.65 and a 12-month high of $106.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $39.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.59.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.15. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Prudential Financial Inc will post 11.51 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on PRU. DOWLING & PARTN reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.75.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

