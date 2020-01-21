Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Cuts Stake in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lowered its stake in shares of Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 40.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,690 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 32,399 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,859,610 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $363,821,000 after purchasing an additional 297,123 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Tripadvisor by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,656,099 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $122,951,000 after buying an additional 347,882 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Tripadvisor by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,387,479 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $64,227,000 after buying an additional 51,079 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 2,447.5% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,350,632 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $52,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 137.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,169,431 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $54,133,000 after purchasing an additional 677,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

TRIP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays set a $58.00 target price on Tripadvisor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Tripadvisor to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Tripadvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.40.

NASDAQ TRIP opened at $30.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 37.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.34. Tripadvisor Inc has a twelve month low of $27.66 and a twelve month high of $60.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.78.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The travel company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $428.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Tripadvisor’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Tripadvisor Inc will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tripadvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

