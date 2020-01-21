Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Decreases Position in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lessened its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 50.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,813 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 73,695 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 252.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,032,588 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $229,089,000 after acquiring an additional 5,755,255 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,174,452 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $76,377,000 after acquiring an additional 334,804 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,565,633 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $61,729,000 after acquiring an additional 73,083 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 8,782.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,126,454 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102,515 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 632.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,430,430 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,046 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

In other news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $33,015.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,889.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DVN opened at $25.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.95. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. Devon Energy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $19.72 and a fifty-two week high of $35.39.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 16.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Analysts forecast that Devon Energy Corp will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.91%.

DVN has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Devon Energy from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on Devon Energy in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on Devon Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.03.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.