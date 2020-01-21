Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Grows Holdings in GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its stake in GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 338,727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,782 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI owned approximately 0.22% of GoPro worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRO. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in GoPro during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of GoPro by 2,404.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 27,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 26,517 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of GoPro by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 32,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 7,127 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of GoPro in the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in GoPro during the 1st quarter valued at about $282,000. 41.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoPro stock opened at $4.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. GoPro Inc has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $7.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.40. The firm has a market cap of $668.21 million, a PE ratio of -7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.85.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.06. GoPro had a negative return on equity of 32.29% and a negative net margin of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $131.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GoPro Inc will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other GoPro news, VP Eve T. Saltman sold 14,669 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total value of $65,423.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 120,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,930.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tyrone Ahmad-Taylor sold 7,127 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.47, for a total value of $31,857.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,383 shares in the company, valued at $95,582.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,377 shares of company stock worth $136,948 in the last ninety days. 22.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GPRO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of GoPro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of GoPro from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of GoPro from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of GoPro in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. GoPro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.55.

About GoPro

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO7, a cloud-connected line of camera; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video.

