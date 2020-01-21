Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Grows Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $2,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 32,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.9% in the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 10,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.8% in the third quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 8,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 10.6% in the second quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMN stock opened at $77.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.46 and its 200 day moving average is $74.51. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.38. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $61.22 and a 1-year high of $86.18.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is a boost from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 32.20%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EMN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.83.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

