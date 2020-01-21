Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Grows Stake in AES Corp (NYSE:AES)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,793 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in AES were worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AES. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AES in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,937,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AES by 639.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,893,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366,443 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AES by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,062,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,040,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688,310 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AES in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,158,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in shares of AES by 153.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 1,393,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,777,000 after acquiring an additional 844,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AES. ValuEngine upgraded AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. TheStreet upgraded AES from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on AES from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AES from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.51.

NYSE:AES opened at $20.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.35. The company has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. AES Corp has a 52-week low of $14.60 and a 52-week high of $20.60.

AES (NYSE:AES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. AES had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AES Corp will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1433 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This is an increase from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.35%.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

