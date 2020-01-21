Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Grows Stock Position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in S&P Global by 855.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 94,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,903,000 after buying an additional 84,933 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in S&P Global by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 44,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,057,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in S&P Global by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 731 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at $5,641,000. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.10, for a total transaction of $287,785.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,363,876.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Nicholas Cafferillo sold 3,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.90, for a total value of $830,180.10. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,135.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,077 shares of company stock worth $1,565,992 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

SPGI stock opened at $296.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $258.70. S&P Global Inc has a twelve month low of $185.08 and a twelve month high of $299.44. The firm has a market cap of $72.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.12. S&P Global had a return on equity of 448.14% and a net margin of 32.22%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SPGI shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded S&P Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $271.00 to $323.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $298.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine lowered S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.27.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

