Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Has $1.45 Million Position in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI reduced its holdings in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 84.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 83,031 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 9.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,023,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $376,931,000 after purchasing an additional 331,995 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 11.5% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,728,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $349,283,000 after purchasing an additional 386,002 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 3.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,955,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,098,000 after purchasing an additional 67,304 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,683,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,710,000 after purchasing an additional 44,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 360.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,234,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,706,000 after purchasing an additional 966,851 shares during the last quarter. 73.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

AEP stock opened at $98.56 on Tuesday. American Electric Power Company Inc has a twelve month low of $75.52 and a twelve month high of $98.66. The company has a market cap of $48.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 13.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised American Electric Power from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $96.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Guggenheim downgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.42.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.