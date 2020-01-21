Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Has $1.62 Million Stock Holdings in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI cut its stake in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Air Products & Chemicals during the third quarter worth $27,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 163.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Air Products & Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Air Products & Chemicals during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Air Products & Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Air Products & Chemicals alerts:

Several research firms have commented on APD. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.76.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $237.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $52.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $232.73 and its 200-day moving average is $226.38. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.78 and a 52-week high of $241.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.52%.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.