Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Has $1.68 Million Position in Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lowered its position in Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) by 74.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,154 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Harley-Davidson news, insider Lawrence G. Hund sold 8,000 shares of Harley-Davidson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total transaction of $321,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,050.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John A. Olin sold 44,465 shares of Harley-Davidson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $1,641,203.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,800,438.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,465 shares of company stock valued at $2,778,503 in the last 90 days. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HOG shares. KeyCorp cut Harley-Davidson from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $39.00 price objective on Harley-Davidson and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Harley-Davidson from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.88.

HOG stock opened at $35.72 on Tuesday. Harley-Davidson Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.17 and a fifty-two week high of $41.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.15.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Harley-Davidson Inc will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.68%.

Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

