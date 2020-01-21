Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Has $1.70 Million Stock Position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI reduced its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 94.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 254,180 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Capital Planning Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

IBB opened at $121.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.53. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $96.03 and a 1 year high of $123.74.

Separately, ValuEngine cut iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.