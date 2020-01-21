Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Has $1.76 Million Stock Holdings in Osisko gold royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in Osisko gold royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 180,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,136 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI owned approximately 0.11% of Osisko gold royalties worth $1,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 136.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,559,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,729,000 after acquiring an additional 4,932,000 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 11,511,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,967,000 after acquiring an additional 995,706 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 273.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 155,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 114,228 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 630.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 165,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 142,518 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 2,222.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 318,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after acquiring an additional 305,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OR opened at $9.49 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.35. Osisko gold royalties Ltd has a 52-week low of $8.34 and a 52-week high of $13.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a current ratio of 9.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.99, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of -0.08.

Osisko gold royalties (NYSE:OR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. Osisko gold royalties had a positive return on equity of 2.71% and a negative net margin of 42.38%. The business had revenue of $82.16 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Osisko gold royalties Ltd will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Osisko gold royalties’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OR shares. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Osisko gold royalties from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. CIBC cut Osisko gold royalties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $15.25 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform under weight” rating on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut Osisko gold royalties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Raymond James set a $18.00 target price on Osisko gold royalties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.82.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.

