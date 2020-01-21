Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Has $1.89 Million Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 28.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,502 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 3,431 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,802,701 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,953,135,000 after purchasing an additional 626,119 shares in the last quarter. Provident Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 1,902,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $217,408,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,653,403 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $181,395,000 after acquiring an additional 85,676 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1,043.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,209,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $132,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,487 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 112.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,134,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $129,630,000 after acquiring an additional 600,368 shares during the period. 70.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

TROW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised T. Rowe Price Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.83.

In other news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 3,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.54, for a total transaction of $429,135.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 400,505 shares in the company, valued at $49,077,882.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 12,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total value of $1,533,880.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 446,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,260,006.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,702 shares of company stock worth $2,061,719. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TROW opened at $132.26 on Tuesday. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 52-week low of $86.61 and a 52-week high of $132.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $124.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.17. The firm has a market cap of $30.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.05.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 35.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.52%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Article: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.