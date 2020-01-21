Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Has $1.91 Million Holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI cut its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,741 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $1,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,452,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $545,561,000 after purchasing an additional 706,200 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,380,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,197,004,000 after acquiring an additional 315,137 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 27,186.5% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 252,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 251,747 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 610,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $143,605,000 after acquiring an additional 106,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,917,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $921,636,000 after acquiring an additional 95,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

CP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Loop Capital cut Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $378.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.50.

NYSE CP opened at $262.70 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.59. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a 52-week low of $194.38 and a 52-week high of $267.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $36.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.15.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $4.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $1.20. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 30.02%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.12 EPS. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 12.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.6303 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 22.68%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

