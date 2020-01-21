Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Has $1.95 Million Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 51.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 31.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 34.2% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CMI shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Cummins from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Cummins in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Cummins from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.41.

Cummins stock opened at $173.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.88 and a 1-year high of $186.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 14.77 EPS for the current year.

Cummins declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.