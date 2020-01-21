Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Has $2.07 Million Stock Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI reduced its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 62.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 70,792 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $2,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the third quarter worth $30,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 103.7% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 27.5% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the third quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $166,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,336,382.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $591,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 95,072 shares in the company, valued at $4,325,776. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CF. Barclays set a $52.00 price objective on shares of CF Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Consumer Edge began coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.86.

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $46.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.95. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.90 and a 12-month high of $55.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

